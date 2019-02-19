|
Currently, the Guest Book for Keith CATCHPOLE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.
CATCHPOLE (Keith):
There is a face before us, a voice we would love to hear, a smile we will always remember of the one we loved so dear. Deep in our hearts lies a picture, more precious than silver or gold, of our dearest husband and father whose memory will never grow old.
Forever loved, Elsie, Jan, Henry and Jason.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019