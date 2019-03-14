STRUGNELL (Kaye ): 21.07.1956 - 13.03.2019 Daughter of Muriel and Ken Bassanelli, sister to Robyn and Michael.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Kaye STRUGNELL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019.
Our deepest sympathy to Mum and Dad, Nicole, Andrew, Daniel, Michael, Aliesha and partners.
You fought hard but lost your battle.
The time has come to say goodbye, we will always remember and love you.
Rest In Peace A special thank you to all of Kaye's friends for many visits - sitting by her side.
Robyn, Pete, Ramon, Leanne and family, Jacklyn and Andrew - Michael, William and Edward
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019