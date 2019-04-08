|
SMITH (Kaye Darlene):
12.3.1962 – 6.4.2019 Loving mother of Nathan, loved daughter of Jeanette and Ralph (dec), sister and sister-in-law of Lynda and Brian, Paul and Bev, Karl and Joan.
This day will be remembered and quietly kept.
No words are needed, we will never forget.
At Kaye's request a Private Funeral will be held. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to the MND Association.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019