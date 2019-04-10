|
Currently, the Guest Book for Katherine BALFOUR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 13 April 2019.
BALFOUR (Katherine):
Born in 1945 Allentown Pennsylvania.
Wonderful memories of a true and valued friend. An inspiration to all. A talented and creative artist. Advocate to many. We will remember her thoughtfulness, wisdom enthusiasm, love of travel, and sense of humour. Loving wife to David, mother to Ericka, mother- in-law to James, step- mother to Kim, Fergus and Kirstie. Sister to Brandon, Maria and Brad. Grand- mother to Eli, Ruby, Sam, Rowan, Hannah, Zac, Daniel and Lily.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019