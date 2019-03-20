|
MITCHELL Kathleen (Kath):
Passed away peacefully 15th March 2019, aged 97. Loving and devoted Wife of Roy (dec). Loving Mother of Lorraine and Geoff and Judy. Grandmother of Kylie and James, Brandon and Hayley and Philip. Loving Old Nanna to Emma and Olive. Now together again with Dad.
Forever in our hearts
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019