Kate Cocking of Maida Vale and formerly of Maddington passed away peacefully on 3rd April, aged 89. Beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of Gladys, Sandra and Barry, dear mother-in-law of Dan and Chimene. Adored Nanna of 9 grandchildren and 8 great grand children.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019
