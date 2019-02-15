Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Karen MCCAIG is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 18 February 2019. View



MCCAIG Karen

(nee Conlon):

Loving Wife, Mum and Nonna. Passed away 13.2.2019. Loved dearly by all her family.

May she Rest in Peace.

McCAIG Karen

(nee Conlon):

In loving memory of My Darling Wife. I will forever treasure the life we shared and will carry you always in my heart. Rest in peace my Precious Angel. Until we meet again, your heart broken husband Ken.



McCAIG (Karen):

In loving memory of our adored Wife and Mum, the Love of our Life.

Our hearts break to say goodbye. We now stand strong to treasure your memory and will carry you always in our hearts.

Rest in peace our Precious Angel until we meet again. Ken, William, Riley and Lucy.



McCAIG (Karen):

Mummy, 17 years although not long enough taught me that I will Love you forever and always. Words just can't describe it.

I'll see you soon Beautiful, William x x x.

McCAIG (Karen):

My favourite Mummy Karen McCaig, you and me were a team. You were my dancing Queen. Spread your angel wings and fly up high for now. I must say my last goodbye now you're out of arm's reach and out of pain and to my Mummy till we meet again, I love you.... golden child (Riley)

McCAIG (Karen):

For the best Mum in the world, you brought warmth to my life and a smile to my face whenever you were around. You will be deeply missed by me but I'll eternally Love you for everything you were and everything you still are.

I Love you Mummy and I always will forever and ever. Until we meet again and dance on the clouds together. Love, your little baby Lulu.



McCAIG (Karen):

You are with the angels now, it was time to say goodbye still its hard to hide the pain no matter how we try. For you were a special person with lots of love to share. And knowing you are no longer here is very hard to bear. Although the grief will pass and time will help to heal the pain. Life without you Karen will never be the same.

Love Always, Nan

McCAIG (Karen):

In loving memory of Karen. The best things in life are the people we love, the ties that bind us are of the heart. The memories we hold are made from sharing our lives. Thank you for sharing ours.

We love you forever as a Sister and cherish you forever as a friend. Thank you for the privilege Sis. We will miss you my girl. Good night, see you in the morning. Love Pam and John.







