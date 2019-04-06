KAPPLER (Karen ): 06.04.01 Devoted mum of Jessica and Calais and granma of Tyler, beloved daughter, precious sister and cherished auntie.
18 years have passed.
There will always be heartache, and often a silent tear, but always a precious memory of the days when you were here. Love you lots, miss you heaps - today, tomorrow, always and forever. xoxo
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019