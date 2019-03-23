Funeral notice



GRABER:

Prayers for the Late Mrs Karen Graber of Dianella, formerly of Yokine will be held at the Jewish Prayer Hall of KARRAKATTA Cemetery at 2.30pm on SUNDAY (24.03.2019), followed by Interment in the Jewish Orthodox Lawn Section.

No flowers by request. Mourners please use Smythe Rd entrance. Gentlemen please wear head covering. Ladies please note slacks and trousers are inappropriate.

Minyan will be held on Sunday (24.3.2019) and Monday (25.3.2019) at the Maurice Zeffert Home, 119 Cresswell Rd DIANELLA at 6.45pm.











