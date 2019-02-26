KEALS (Justin ): Our heart is broken for you Laurie. Justin never wished or wanted anything more than to see you happy and content with life and the love you shared will be treasured forever. Justin has gone to a place where the fishing is endless and to watch over his beloved Bombers.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Justin KEALS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 1 March 2019.
Justin will be in our hearts forever. Helen and Nifty.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019