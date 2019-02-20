|
SMITH (June ): Catherine 'June' Smith of Morley/Bayswater passed away on the 18th of Feb with her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Ian Smith, by her side. She is survived by three of her four sons Terry, Mal, Ken (Peter - predeceased) and only daughter Maxine. June also leaves behind daughters-in-law Carol, Chris and Dana, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019