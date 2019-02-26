KELLY (June Frances ): 5.7.1939 - 21.2.2019 Loved wife of Dennis (dec), dearly loved Mother of Jeff, Debbie, Dennis (dec), Trish and Rhonda, Mother-in-Law to Alan, Kevin and Judy, Adored Nana of 9 and Great Nana of 12.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for June KELLY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 1 March 2019.
Lost her battle with illness and passed peacefully with family by her side, now reunited with Dad and Dennis.
Forever in our hearts
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019