    Published in: The West Australian
KELLY (June Frances ): 5.7.1939 - 21.2.2019 Loved wife of Dennis (dec), dearly loved Mother of Jeff, Debbie, Dennis (dec), Trish and Rhonda, Mother-in-Law to Alan, Kevin and Judy, Adored Nana of 9 and Great Nana of 12.
Lost her battle with illness and passed peacefully with family by her side, now reunited with Dad and Dennis.
Forever in our hearts



Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019
