Judith MCKAY

McK ay (Judith ): 26.12.40 - 08.03.19 Passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of Dennis (dec), Mother to Wayne, Phillip, Anne and Mark. Mother-in-law to Steven and Marrie, Nan to Haiden, Teresa, Alirra, Kelsey, Andrew, Jaymee and Matt, Great Nan to Tahlia, Emily and Jaxon.
In Our Hearts Forever xx
MCKAY (Judith):
Finally at peace and free of pain, Mum. We will love and miss you always. Our memories will never fade. Say hi to Dad Love you Anne and Steve
McKAY (Judith):
Mum I will love and miss you forever. No more pain.
Go the Eagles Love Wayne

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019
