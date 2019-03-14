|
Currently, the Guest Book for Judith CAIN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 March 2019.
CAIN Judith Ann
(nee Smith):
17.12.1932 - 8.3.2019 Passed away peacefully. Beloved wife to Laurence, mother to Linda and Jeffrey (all dec). Grand mother to Alex and Lauren. Together with her family again, but will be very missed here all the same.
See ya later, alligator.
For Funeral details, please contact Purslowe & Chipper on 9330 6344.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 14, 2019