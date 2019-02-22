|
BARTON Judith Rae
(formerly Court):
22.02.1941 - 13.08.2017
Dear Mum,
On your 78th birthday.
I am so proud to call you my Mum.
There is not a day I don't think of you and speak of you, and today is no different.
One year today we laid you to rest, under a large tree, with rose bushes in flower.
Family and dear friends were present to honour your final farewell. We released doves which hovered overhead and then flew home, fly free Mum, now at peace.
As I do every week, fresh flowers will be set today at your resting place.
A kind, sensitive, gentle soul, loved by so many.
Happy Birthday, Mum Much love, Vicki
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 22, 2019