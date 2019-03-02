|
Currently, the Guest Book for Joyce THOMPSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019.
THOMPSON (Joyce):
Our quirky and unique Matriarch at the age of 89 has left us after a tough time with some health issues. Mother to Sue, Karen and Ann. Mother in-law to Geoff and Peter, grandmother to Lanie, Cindy, Shane and Tanya; Jon and Sasha; Hannah, Courtney, Sam and Ben; great grandmother to 7 and wife of Raymond.
Finally at peace but will be greatly missed.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019