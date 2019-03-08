Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Joyce HOLLAND is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 11 March 2019. View



HOLLAND (Joyce ): Joyce Holland 80 years, 03 April 1938. Loving mother to Gary, Carol and Russell.

Grandmother to Julie, Michelle, Amanda, Kristy Belinda and Katherine. Great grandmother to Mikaela, Joshua, Ethan, Jasmin, Logan, Emily, Tyler, Chaise and Mayson and loved by all.

Mum passed away suddenly but peacefully 06 March 2019 surrounded by family. Memorial Service to be advised. Love you Mum, we will miss you dearly and we are happy in the knowledge that you are resting in peace. Say hi to Nanna Bun for us.







