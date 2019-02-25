COLL:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Joy Coll of Morley will be celebrated in Infant Jesus Catholic Church Cnr Wellington Road & Smith St, Morley commencing at 10:15am on FRIDAY (01.03.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11:30am for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 231 Grand Promenade, Dianella at 7:00pm on THURSDAY (28.02.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019