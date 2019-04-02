|
RYDER (Josephine Mary):
19.04.1930 - 02.04.2006 My darling wife it's been 13 years since you left me and my heart still aches with a deep sadness. I miss you every day and your love is with me always. I cherish the memories of our 56 years together. If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. My beautiful wife I will always love and miss you until we meet again. Your loving husband Bill.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 2, 2019