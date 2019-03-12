CHEESMAN (Joseph ): Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday 8th March 2019, aged 88.
Husband of Eleanor (dec), father to Lisa and Allan. The "Old Boy" to Tony, "Pappa" to Amy and Adam, great-grandfather to Mitchel and Immy.
Rest in peace now Dad and don't fight too much with Mum now that you are finally together again.
We will always remember you, especially whenever the topics of fishing or cricket are talked about.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 12, 2019