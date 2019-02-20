Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Josef KOST is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 February 2019. View

KOST Josef (Joe ): Passed away peacefully at home on 17.02.2019.

In Loving memory of my wonderful loving husband and best friend.

Thank you for all your love and the happy 70 years we spent together.

You will be in my heart forever.

Your loving wife Emma.



KOST Josef (Joe):

Born 18.02.1928 in Zurich Switzerland.

Passed away peacefully at home on 17.02.2019.

Beloved husband of Emma, loving father of Alf and Rita (dec), much loved grandfather of Star, Ridge, Blaise, Ben and Tammy, much loved father-in-law of Ron.

We treasure your memory and will carry you always in our hearts.



