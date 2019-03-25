Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for José DE GOUVEIA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 March 2019. View

DE GOUVEIA (José ): Passed away peacefully on 21.03.2019. The day will be remembered, And quietly kept, No words are needed, We will never forget.

Farewell to our pai and avô, with love from Helen, Charlie, Adam and Marissa.



DE GOUVEIA (José):

With tears we saw you suffer, we watched you fade away. Our hearts were slowly breaking, as you fought so hard to stay. You did eventually leave us, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.

Mum and Dad reunited, may you now rest in peace.

Love your daughter Zeza, son José and grandsons Anthony and Matthew.



