THORSAGER (Jordan ): 02.02.95 - 14.02.19 Dearly loved son of Alan and Teresa. Loving brother to James and Nicholas and Angeleah.
Words cannot express how much we will miss you. Your warming personality touched so so many. To know you is to love you. We thank God for the time we had. You are safe in the arms of Jesus. Until we meet again



Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019
