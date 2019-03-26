|
WEBSTER (John Ramsay):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband, father, step- father, grandad and great grandad.
Nothing put a sparkle in this man's eye more than his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Whether it was a long or short visit, or a chat on the phone, he treasured every moment.
Rest in Peace 22.03.2019
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019