THOMSON (John):

23.4.1930 - 2.4.2019 Passed away peacefully 2.4.2019, leaving behind his devoted wife Marion, son Cliff and Pam, and grandson Dean. Brother of Dan and Dorothy (both dec), Isobel and Tony, Uncle of Jacqui, Susan, Cathy, Ross, Graeme and their families. Devoted to his family, he always had their best interests at heart throughout his life.



Thanks to Dr Bovell, all the wonderful staff from Silver Chain, MND Society, Fremantle and Fiona Stanley Hospitals.



His body has been bequeathed to the University of WA and at his request, there will be no Funeral.



Please privately cherish your fond memories of John.



