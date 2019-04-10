STAMPALIA:
The Funeral Mass for Mr John Stampalia of Gnangara will be celebrated in St Kieran's Catholic Church, Corner Cape and Waterloo Streets Osborne Park, commencing at 10:30AM WEDNESDAY (17.4.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12:30pm for a Burial Service. Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Road (Cnr Victoria Rd) Westminster at 7:00PM on TUESDAY (16.04.2019)
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019