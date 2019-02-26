RUSSELL (Johnny ): My Dearest Brother Johnny, You went away so suddenly, we had said goodbye, not expecting it to be our last farewell.
|
But brothers can never be parted, precious memories never die.
Somewhere in my dreams tonight I'll see you standing there.
You are looking at me with your smile saying
"Life isn't always fair, I feel no pain anymore, God really needed me, that's why I couldn't stay,
I'm safe with Joan now,
We will meet again in his Kingdom someday, do not dwell upon my death
But celebrate my life"
Dave and Yosi Russell
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019