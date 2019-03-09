|
PEARDON (John):
20.05.1930 - 04.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at Bethesda Private Hospital. Loving Husband of Gwen (dec) and Beryl (dec). Father to Alan, Bruce and Paul, Step-father and Pop to a blended family. A Private Service has been arranged on 15th March for those who would like to celebrate John's life. Please meet at The Botanica from 12 Noon, 15.3.2019
Don't worry be happy!
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019