Mc Nair:
The Funeral Cortege for Mr John Charles MCNAIR of Halls Head, Mandurah will arrive at FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 2.00pm on TUESDAY (9.04.2019) for a Cremation Service.
Please assemble at the Carrington Pavilion at 1.50pm.
No Flowers by request donations in Lieu to John's Charity of Choice Ride For Youth.
https://www.rideforyouth.
com.au/2019/riders/
marie-lynch/
2 LESLIE STREET MANDURAH 9535 4261
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 5, 2019