HUBYCKI (John Stephen):
For 28 years I've had you by my side. I can't imagine my life without you in it. Heartbroken is the only word. Miss you and love you forever.
Bernie xxxx
HUBYCKI (John Stephen):
All our love and support to Bernadette on the sudden passing of John.
Mum, Judy and Pete, Catherine and Steve, Philip and Peta, Laurence and Tracie and all their families Reunited with his loving Mum and Dad
HUBYCKI (John Stephen):
Over 30 years of great times, great laughs and fantastic memories.
Gone but not forgotten Doop, Tono, Dave and families
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019