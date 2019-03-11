HARRIS (John Herbert ): Son of Edward and Christina (Ned and Bet) Harris (both dec). Brother of Barbara (dec), Patricia, Leslie (dec) and Audrey. Beloved husband of 60 years to Fay. Father of Fiona, Todd and Elliot, father-in-law to John, Alison and Sandra. Grandfather to Guy and Mitchell, Jordan and Taylor, Brayden and Kiara. A wonderful and gentle man. Loved by us all and will be greatly missed.
|
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019