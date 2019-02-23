|
HALL (John David):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18th. A loving husband to Pennie, adored Sir to Nicola and cherished Grandpa Sir to Eloise and Sebastian. Deeply proud of his three-generation Hong Kong legacy. A gentle man with a huge passion for life. May the wind fill your sails for your onward journey.
Privately cremated
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019