John FARRELL

Obituary
  FARRELL (John Thomas ): 1926 - 2019 Passed away peacefully...
    - John FARRELL
    Published in: The West Australian
  FARRELL (Jack ): Beloved uncle of Shayne, Jan, Josh and...
    - John FARRELL
    Published in: The West Australian
FARRELL (John Thomas ): 1926 - 2019 Passed away peacefully 30th March. Loving husband of Gloria (dec). Dearly loved Father to Wayne, Rhonda, Brett (dec) and Robert. Father in-law to Betina, Harry, Julie and Avril. Cherished Grandad of 10 and Great Grandad of 11. Out of all pain now Dad, our memories will be kept close to our hearts forever. Special thanks to the Silver Chain and Murdoch Hospice.

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019
