DOWNEY (John Hartley):

Passed away surrounded by his family 3rd March 2019 aged 82 at St John of God Hospital, Murdoch after battling Parkinsons.

Beloved husband of Kay. Father to Robert, Sonja and Anthony. Loving Grandfather to Isabella, Amelia, Thomas and Charlotte. Dearly loved son of May and Jack (both dec). Brother to Robert (Bobby) who died very young.

Principal at Mary's Mount, Gooseberry Hill; Orana, Willetton; and Star of the Sea, Rockingham.

A well respected gentleman, loved by many, who will be greatly missed.



Downey (John Hartley):

Thank you my darling John, it was an honour and a privilege to be your wife. You always took care of me and our family. Forever in my heart John. Will never forget you.

Sleep, love, it is not yet dawn, Angels guard thee, sweet love, till morn.

RIP John and God bless you.

And he will hold you in the palm of his hand.

Forever Kay



