DOWNEY:
The Funeral Mass for Mr John Hartley Downey of Murdoch and formerly of Lesmurdie will be celebrated in St Thomas More Catholic Church, cnr Dean & Marsengo Roads, Bateman commencing at 10.30am on WEDNESDAY (13.03.2019).
The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd, Karrakatta at 12.30pm for a Cremation Service.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019