SANGEN (Johan ): John Jozef Sangen (Hans) 95 of Maylands passed away on March 28th.

Born in the Netherlands in 1924, devoted husband of Henrietta, loving father of Diana and Jeannette and grandfather of Jacob, Chelsey, Ashleigh and Matthew. We will miss Pops welcoming smile, helping hand and great sense on humour.
Rest In Peace

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019
