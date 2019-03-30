SANGEN (Johan ): John Jozef Sangen (Hans) 95 of Maylands passed away on March 28th.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Johan SANGEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 2 April 2019.
Born in the Netherlands in 1924, devoted husband of Henrietta, loving father of Diana and Jeannette and grandfather of Jacob, Chelsey, Ashleigh and Matthew. We will miss Pops welcoming smile, helping hand and great sense on humour.
Rest In Peace
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019