GRIFFITH Malcolm (Joe):

Passed away peacefully on 02.03.2019. Loved Husband of Jan (dec), father of Treena, Noleene, Belinda, Brad and Darren, father-in-law of Greg, Michael, Glenn, Jody and Monique. Adored Pop of Mark, Kate, Trent, Kieran, Alex, James, Rhys, Chelsea, Alexandra, Billy and Adi. Great-Pop of Taz, Axel, Maddox, Evie, Jobe and Braxton.

Forever in our hearts.

Special thanks to Dr Lowdon and the caring staff of Bethanie Elanora for your compassion and kindness to our Father and our entire family.



GRIFFITH Malcolm (Joe):

Dad,

Life was about living, family and friends all of which you had a zest for.

Gatherings in the future will be filled with Joey stories of that I am certain.

Now enjoy the next part of your journey with some of your nearest and dearest.

You were a very special Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather to us all.

Love you; Treena, Greg, Mark, Andrea, Taz, Axel, Kate, Nathan, Maddox, Evie, Trent, Janelle, Jobe and Braxton.



GRIFFITH Malcolm (Joe):

Passed away peacefully on 02.03.2019. Loved father of Noleene and Michael, adored Pop of Kieran and Lindsay, Alex and Kate. Many beautiful memories of a person that worked hard and lived life to the full.

Joey, you were a legend.



GRIFFITH Malcolm (Joe):

A lifetime of wonderful memories of a great Dad and Mate, Joey we will meet you at the bar after the last.

Belinda and Glenn.



GRIFFITH Malcolm (Joe):

Dearest father to Brad, Father-in-law to Jody, Grandfather to James, Rhys and Chelsea.

No words can explain the loss that you will leave in our world. In the 55 years I've been on this earth you have taught me all of the life skills I need to succeed. Even in your last weeks you were still so happy and positive about life and that's the hardest thing about saying goodbye. You were the sunshine in our lives and it will be dark and cold without you.

Rest in peace with Mum.



GRIFFITH Malcolm (Joe):

Dear Pop,

I will definitely always miss all the things you say after I told you 'I love you'. You always made my day with your stories. You were always out in the garden, reading the newspaper, having a beer with a friend or family, watching the news or The Chase when I came over. I love you pop so so so much.

I will miss you.

Love Adi xxx





