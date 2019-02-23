Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Joe BRANDIS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 February 2019. View



Gordon William (Joe):



Passed away peacefully 22.02.2019



Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shelley. Much loved Dad and Pa to his children and grandchildren.



A wonderful man

gone to rest.

For all of us he did his best

His love was great,

his heart was kind.

A better man you

would never find.



Our memories will live in our hearts forever.



We would like to respect Joe's wishes for all to privately remember him.











Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019

