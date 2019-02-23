BRANDIS
Gordon William (Joe):
Passed away peacefully 22.02.2019
Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shelley. Much loved Dad and Pa to his children and grandchildren.
A wonderful man
gone to rest.
For all of us he did his best
His love was great,
his heart was kind.
A better man you
would never find.
Our memories will live in our hearts forever.
We would like to respect Joe's wishes for all to privately remember him.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019