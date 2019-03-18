OEHLERS FAC (Jock ): The family of Dr FAC 'Jock' Oehlers is sad to announce the passing of their beloved patriarch, who slipped away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Jock OEHLERS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 March 2019.
Jock leaves behind sons Mike and Rod, daughters in-law Suzanne, Bismi and Yvonne, grandchildren Kirsty, Careena, Jamie, Melissa, Steven, Ryan, Craig, Jed, Johan and their partners and great-grandchildren Kobi, Lulani, Harper, Jackson, Tennesee, Cheyanne, Kyra, Paitten, Drew, Luc, Liberty, John, Serena, Harper and Lula. Jock, 97, has left us to join our beloved matriarch, Ursula and his youngest son Daryl. May he rest eternally in peace and happiness.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 18, 2019