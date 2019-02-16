DESA:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Joaquim Desa of Willetton will be celebrated in Sts John and Paul Catholic Church, Cnr Pinetree Gully Road and Wainwright Close, Willetton commencing at 1:00pm on FRIDAY (22.02.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 2:30pm for a Cremation Service at the East Chapel.
Please assemble at the Carrington Pavilion at 2.20pm.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu to MND Australia would be appreciated.
1307 ALBANY HWY CANNINGTON 9461 7133
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019