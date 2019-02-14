MILLETT
(Joan Elizabeth ): (06.01.1927 - 11.02.2019)
Passed away unexpectedly
Monday morning.
Loving mother to David and Gary, mother-in-law to Robyn and Julie.
Will be greatly missed and in our thoughts always.
Our sincere thanks to all at Kimberley Residential Aged Care for their exceptional care.
Love David, Gary, Robyn and Julie
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019