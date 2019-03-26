|
JOLLY Dorothy Edith Joan (nee Sheriff):
Passed away peacefully at Elanora, Stansbury on 23rd March 2019, aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of Brian (dec). Much loved mother of Anne and Tony, Lynette and Jeff, Chris and Elaine, and Mark (dec). Loved Nanna and Great-Nanna of Megan and John, Ty, Nate and Heather, Travis and Danielle, Shelly and Nic, Brinn, Poppy, Charlie and Archie, Brendon and Rachel, William and Matilda. Zena and Simon, Gemma and PJ, and Vinnie.
Now at peace with Dad and Mark
Heartfelt thanks to Elanora for their care.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019