JEWELL (Joan Leonie):
Passed peacefully the 19.3.19 Esperance Hospital aged 92 years. Loved wife of Jack (dec), much loved mother and mother-in-law to Rosemary and Darell, Barbara and Lindsay. Dearly loved Grandmother to Charmaine, Serena, Simon and Shannon. Proud Great Grandmother of 8.
In accordance with her wishes Joan was cremated privately in Kalgoorlie.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019