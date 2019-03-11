Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Jelka DROPULICH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019. View



DROPULICH (Jelka):

It is with a broken heart that we announce the sad passing of our wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Jelka Dropulich on 5th March 2019 at home. Born 16th October 1939 in Ploce, Croatia. Jelka leaves behind a loving husband Jakov, brother Mirko, sisters Draga and Dinka, children Lily, Katy and Steve, in-laws Anthony (dec), John and Diana, grandchildren Steve, Danielle, Jasmine, Ryan, Lauren, Taya and Jad and 6 great-grandchildren.

A selfless and loving person who opened her home to everyone, welcoming all with open arms and her kitchen at the ready.

She will be so dearly missed and our family gatherings will never be the same.

We will never truly understand the pain that you were in but may you finally rest in peace.





DROPULICH (Jelka):

Hvala puno tebi draga zeno, zivilismo 59 godina skupa. Zajdno smo uvjek mislili na dicu. Uvjek si bila

dobra za svojo dicu, za unicad i za cjelu nasu familiju. Ostaces za uvjek u mom srcu. Vidi cemosa opet jednog dana.

Neka ti bude laka zemlja. Jakov. Thank you my dear wife for our 59 years together. Together, we've always thought of our children. You've always been there for our family. You'll always stay in my heart. I will see you one day.

May you rest in Peace. Jakov



DROPULICH (Jelka):

Mum, I will miss your daily phone calls when you would always ask "you want Mum to cook something for you"? Mum, look after my Anthony. I love you Mum and will miss you – you will forever remain in my heart.

Lily

DROPULICH (Jelka):

Mum, what will we do without you? We are all broken hearted that you left us. We thank you for your love and all that you have done for us. You were selfless. Rest peacefully now. It's time for you now. We love you forever.

Katy, John, Ryan and Lauren



DROPULICH (Jelka):

We can't believe that you've gone.

Mum, I feel so sad that I never knew the extent of your pain so I could fix you. I will always appreciate the love and support you gave me - you made me who I am.

There's now a massive void in our lives but we will forever cherish and celebrate the time we had with you - our Mum, our mother-in-law and our Baba.

Steve, Diana, Taya and Jad



DROPULICH (Jelka):

Baba! We are in shock that you have left us so soon. We will always remember the special times we shared with you. We are so grateful that you got to meet your six beautiful great grandchildren. You will never be forgotten and will be forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace now Baba. We will miss you always.

Steve, Tara, Jagger and Boston

Danielle, Ken, Chloe and Hudson

Jasmine, Kain, Leo and Layla

DROPULICH (Jelka):

Beautiful memories of my gentle and kind sister. We love you dearly and you will forever be in our hearts. Beloved sister of Dinka, Draga, Mirko and brother-in-law Boris.

Forever in our hearts Teta and will miss you dearly.

Love Tony, Rob, Carol and families







Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019

