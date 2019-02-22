|
JOHNSON (Jeffrey):
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday 20.2.2019 at St John of God Murdoch Hospital. Much loved husband of Win, treasured Dad of Craig and Melissa, loved father-in-law of Craig and Amy. Adored Dar to Grandchildren, Tanisha and Matt, Madison, Cameron, Jaidyn, Kya, Kate and to Great Grandchildren, Nathan and Makenzie.
You tried so hard, you did your best.
God closed your eyes
And whispered "time to rest".
Love from us all. A Funeral Notice will appear at a later date.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 22, 2019