|
Currently, the Guest Book for Jeanette ARNDT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 25 February 2019.
ARNDT Jeanette
(nee Bartlett-Day):
16.5.1931 - 19.2.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by love in Melbourne. Cherished wife of Bertram (dec). Much loved mother of Jenni, Karel and Catherine. Loved mother-in-law of Vimukti and Vince. Proud grandmother of six and great grandmother of nine. In our hearts. Privately Cremated.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 22, 2019