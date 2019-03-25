|
CRIDDLE (Jean):
Passed away peacefully on 21st March 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Oscar (dec). Cherished mother of Lyn (dec), Kay, Christine and Robyn. Loved mother-in-law of Bruce, Mike (dec), Bob and Geoff. Adored Gram to Michelle and Craig, Tracey, Cameron, Kingsley, Sam, Cherie, Steven, Sarah, Adam, Tara, Nicole, Pete, Ben and Jodie. Precious G.G. to Ella, Alisha, Zac, Jett, Bianca, Leon, Lilly, Chloe and Maya.
She was simply the best.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 25, 2019