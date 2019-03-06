Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Jean BAKER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 9 March 2019. View



BAKER (Jean):

1920 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on 2nd March, aged 98. Devoted wife of Jack (dec) and loving mother of Ray and Judy.

Special Nan of Trevor and Kirsten, loved grannan of Blake and Mya.

You brought so much fun and laughter into our lives, so many memories to keep. Will never be forgotten, now at peace with Jack.

A chapter completed, a page is turned, a life well lived, a rest well earned.

Rest in peace Mum







