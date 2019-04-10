Funeral notice



HAMBLEY:

The Funeral Cortege for Mr Jason Hambley of Beaconsfield, formerly of Mount Barker will leave The Coffin Cheater's Fremantle Chapter Club House, 11 Strang Crt Beaconsfield at 9.45am to arrive at the Main Entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St Palmyra at 10am on WEDNESDAY (17.4.2019) for a Cremation Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 9.50am.

HAMBLEY:The Funeral Cortege for Mr Jason Hambley of Beaconsfield, formerly of Mount Barker will leave The Coffin Cheater's Fremantle Chapter Club House, 11 Strang Crt Beaconsfield at 9.45am to arrive at the Main Entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St Palmyra at 10am on WEDNESDAY (17.4.2019) for a Cremation Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 9.50am.FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744WA Family Owned Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019

