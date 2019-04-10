HAMBLEY:
The Funeral Cortege for Mr Jason Hambley of Beaconsfield, formerly of Mount Barker will leave The Coffin Cheater's Fremantle Chapter Club House, 11 Strang Crt Beaconsfield at 9.45am to arrive at the Main Entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St Palmyra at 10am on WEDNESDAY (17.4.2019) for a Cremation Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 9.50am.
FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019