QUARTERMAINE (Jan):
On Monday the 11th of March I lost a long time friend, the same date as I lost my husband 9 years ago. I will miss the trips to Hungry Jacks and the hours of catching up. We were both so amused with "are you dining in?" - like we were in a high class restaurant. Love, you are now at peace.
Maureen and family
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019